Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allegion traded as low as $87.38 and last traded at $88.22, with a volume of 884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

