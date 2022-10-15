Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

