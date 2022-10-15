Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $185.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.94.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.