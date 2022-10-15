Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAX opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

