Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.1 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average is $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

