Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of AAMC stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.46.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.