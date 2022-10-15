American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $36.00. The company traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 8509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 3.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $701,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

