American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $130.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Water Works traded as low as $123.00 and last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 6039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.01.

AWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

