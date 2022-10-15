AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148,065 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.41% of AMERISAFE worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in AMERISAFE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AMERISAFE by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AMERISAFE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 60,888 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.24.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.89 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

