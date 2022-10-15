AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,294,000 after purchasing an additional 500,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.0 %

ABC stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.17.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

