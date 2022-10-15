Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMDUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amundi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Amundi has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $90.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

