Analysts Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT at $10.66

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research note on Thursday.
Baozun Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
