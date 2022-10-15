Analysts Set Expectations for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Celsius Trading Down 8.7 %

Celsius stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. Celsius has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Celsius by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Celsius by 5.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 82,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,500 shares of company stock worth $22,664,090. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

