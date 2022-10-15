Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) PT at $46.82

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSNUY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

