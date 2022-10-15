Analysts Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target at $25.57

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several research firms have commented on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

TWNK opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.54. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

