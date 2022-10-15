Analysts Set JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target at $15.85

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. AlphaValue downgraded JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JCDecaux from €13.80 ($14.08) to €11.70 ($11.94) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDXF stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

