Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Target Price at $48.13

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 93.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 68,394 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.