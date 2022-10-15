Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $68.20

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.94. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,063.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,063.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,874,428 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $4,401,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,034,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

