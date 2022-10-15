Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price at $20.50

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

WOOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 121,237 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

