Analysts Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Price Target at $118.00

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 139,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 114,182 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 196.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 136,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 90,418 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.63%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

