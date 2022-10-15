Analyzing Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -4.79% -4.61% -0.67% Jiayin Group 28.66% 497.84% 53.34%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 3 6 15 0 2.50 Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coinbase Global and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $149.55, indicating a potential upside of 135.17%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.78 $3.62 billion ($2.02) -31.48 Jiayin Group $279.40 million 0.44 $74.08 million $1.87 1.21

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Jiayin Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Jiayin Group

(Get Rating)

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.