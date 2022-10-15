Analyzing NU (NYSE:NU) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NU and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $1.70 billion 11.19 -$164.99 million N/A N/A loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.12 $113.52 million ($0.46) -3.17

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than NU.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU N/A N/A N/A loanDepot -3.10% -4.87% -0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NU and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NU and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 2 3 10 0 2.53 loanDepot 1 7 0 0 1.88

NU currently has a consensus price target of $10.27, suggesting a potential upside of 149.19%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 210.36%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than NU.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NU beats loanDepot on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

