Andrew Beach Buys 43 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £150.07 ($181.33).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Andrew Beach bought 40 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($179.80).

On Friday, August 12th, Andrew Beach bought 40 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($179.80).

On Monday, July 25th, Andrew Beach bought 5,046 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £19,982.16 ($24,144.71).

SThree Stock Up 0.6 %

STEM stock opened at GBX 353.50 ($4.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 365.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £472.89 million and a PE ratio of 883.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 603 ($7.29).

SThree Cuts Dividend

About SThree

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

