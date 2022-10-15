Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.68.

AMAT opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,770,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

