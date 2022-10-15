AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $112.00. The company traded as low as $90.28 and last traded at $91.47, with a volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.37.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 35.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.31%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

