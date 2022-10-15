Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of APTO opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

