Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.