Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE ADM opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

