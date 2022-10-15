argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 919,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in argenx by 107.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.13.

argenx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $351.43 on Friday. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $403.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.35.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

