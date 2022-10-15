Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 781 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 86.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.7 %

ON opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

