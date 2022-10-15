Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 84 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $120.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.85 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

