Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $80,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 305,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 497.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 100,419 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 207,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 43,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 42,465 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

