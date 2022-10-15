Arizona State Retirement System Buys 292 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

