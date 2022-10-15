Arizona State Retirement System Buys 382 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ventas by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $193,927,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Ventas by 212.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of VTR opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

