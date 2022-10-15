Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV opened at $119.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

