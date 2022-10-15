Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Avantor by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avantor to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

