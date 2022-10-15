Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.47 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

