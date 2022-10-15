Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $317.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $316.04 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group



SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

