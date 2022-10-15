Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 129.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

