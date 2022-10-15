Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,673,000 after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 427,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,848,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $331.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

