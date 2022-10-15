Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,984,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,221 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

