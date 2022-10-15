Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 60 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after buying an additional 163,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.2 %

URI opened at $277.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.36.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

