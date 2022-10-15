Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,844 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $65,509,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,056.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 510,982 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $98.04 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

