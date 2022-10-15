Arizona State Retirement System Sells 228 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,361,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

