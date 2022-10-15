Arizona State Retirement System Sells 315 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.