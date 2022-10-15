Arizona State Retirement System Sells 572 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $208.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

