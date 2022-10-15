Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after buying an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.6 %

FE opened at $36.17 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

