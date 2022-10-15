Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 124,675 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 821,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,675 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CommScope by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CommScope by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

