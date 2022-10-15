Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 21,553 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:THG opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

