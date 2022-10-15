Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 362,207 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 362,207 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.79% of Century Aluminum worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 11.5 %

Century Aluminum stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $526.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.